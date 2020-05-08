Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion in Italian cloud business

Milan - Microsoft Corp. said on Friday it would create its first datacentre region in Italy under a $1.5 billion investment plan as the U.S. company expands its cloud computing services to more locations across the world.

Microsoft's rival Amazon Web Services last week opened a datacentre region in Milan, while in March Google's Inc sealed a partnership with former phone monopoly Telecom Italia to expand cloud business operations in Italy.

Analysts expect the Italian cloud market to grow at a double digit pace in the next few years as companies, which have embraced smartworking during the coronavirus Covid-19 crisis, will increasingly rely on digital processes for their business.

Jean-Philippe Courtois, who is the Microsoft's head of global sales, marketing and operations, said the company saw enormous potential to accelerate innovation through cloud services.

The new datacentre region will be based in the Milan area, joining Microsoft's other 60 regions announced around the world.