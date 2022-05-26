Microsoft’s One Outlook has “leaked out”.

The tech giant had been designing the new-look web-based version of their staple email programme for some time which will eventually replace the PC-based app, according to a tweet by Tom Warren.

Alongside a screenshot of the current app, The Verge editor wrote: “Microsoft’s new One Outlook email client has leaked. It’s a web-based version that will eventually replace the built-in Mail app on Windows and even win32 Outlook itself. I’m expecting a public beta at Build, and full Outlook replacement in a couple of years.”

Meanwhile, in response to the alleged leak, Microsoft teased that they will share more about the update in the coming weeks and that a version that had appeared for download is an early test version.

Scott Stiles, the vice-president of product management for Outlook, told The Verge: “We appreciate the excitement for our next update and will have more to share in the coming weeks. The version available for download is an early unsupported test version of Outlook for Windows and is missing some of the features and enhancements that will be available for our beta testers. We encourage our customers to wait for the beta version to be released.”