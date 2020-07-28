MultiChoice adds 24-hour ESPN channels to DStv

Johannesburg - Africa’s major satellite TV company MultiChoice is said to have sealed a new deal with Walt Disney Africa which will see ESPN channels added on DSTV.

New channels are set to hit the screens of the DSTV subscribers across the continent from July 29.

The 24-hour ESPN channels will feature every major US sport as well as European football, fans across the continent can now look forward to popular premier American leagues including the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and Major League Baseball (MLB), via ESPN & ESPN2, according to SuperSport.

The channels will also feature live football from the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as local sports including the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations and featured boxing tournaments and events.

“As Africa’s leading video entertainment platform, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensure that we continue to find the best available content to delight our customers, both now and into the future. We endeavour to deliver both world-class international content as well as the very best in local content, giving our loyal customers a never-ending selection of outstanding entertainment,” said MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela.