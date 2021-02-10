Multiple people can now work on same file in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator

New Delhi - Software major Adobe has introduced a useful feature where multiple people can work on the same file in Photoshop, Illustrator or Fresco.

The ‘Invite to Edit' feature in Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco software allows asynchronous editing on all surfaces across the desktop, iPad, and iPhone (Fresco).

"Now collaborators can edit a shared cloud document, one at a time. Just save your .PSD or .AI files as cloud documents and send invitations for others to edit them," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

This means that collaborators will not be able to work on the file live alongside you, but they will be able to open up the work and make changes and save those.

You can also edit files that have been shared with you.