Netflix and Instagram join forces to tackle mental health during coronavirus pandemic

The streaming giants Netflix and Instagram have launched a weekly live series called 'Wanna Talk About It?' to help viewers focus on mental health and cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Instagram series will air every Thursday until May 4 on Netflix’s official Instagram page account and deal with challenges that young adults face in terms of mental health during this pandemic.

The show will include big stars such as Noah Centineo from (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Jerry Harris (Cheer), and Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why).

Not only will the show have some of Hollywood big stars, but it will also feature some of the trusted mental health experts from organisations such as National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The show will provide a coping mechanism during the Covid-19 pandemic and the health experts will discuss the challenges young people face during this period. They will also go through topics such as what may help if you are having trouble sleeping, how to stay connected during social distancing, how to manage anxiety and what self-care actually means.