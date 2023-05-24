Netflix Inc has expanded its crackdown on password sharing to the US and more than 100 other countries, alerting users that their accounts cannot be shared for free outside their households.

The streaming video pioneer has been looking for new ways to make money as it faces signs of market saturation, with efforts including limits on password borrowing and a new ad-supported option.

On Tuesday, Netflix said it was sending emails about account sharing to customers in 103 countries and territories, including the US, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico and Brazil.

The emails state that a Netflix account should be used only in one household. Paying customers can add a member outside their homes for an additional fee. In the US, the fee is $8 (about R150) a month.