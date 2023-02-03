Netflix is bringing Spatial Audio to over 700 new shows

The streaming giant teamed up with audio company Sennheiser last summer to bring the support to some of Netflix’s original movies and TV shows for premium subscribers without needing specialist headphones.

Initially, the support was limited to the likes of “Stranger Things” and “The Witcher”, but now the platform has unveiled plans to expand the compatibility to over 700 existing and upcoming titles.

While there isn’t a full breakdown available yet for compatible titles, the likes of “Wednesday”, “The Watcher” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” are confirmed to be part of the new expansion.