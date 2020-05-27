Netflix is cancelling inactive customer subscriptions

Streaming giant Netflix is taking a different and sensible approach, offering to cancel the subscription of those who have not used the on-demand video streaming service in a year or more.

The move is deemed rather unusual among companies that charge a monthly or annual subscription, as they will squeeze a monthly payment out of you until the end of time, whether you are still using their service or not.

Netflix has started to notify customers who have not watched anything on the platform in 12 months after subscribing to check if they wish to keep their membership.

“We’re asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership. And we’ll do the same for anyone who has stopped watching for more than two years,” Eddy Wu, director of product innovation, said in a statement.

Inactive members will receive feature rollouts in their app notifications or emails in the coming weeks, if they ignore the message then Netflix will cancel their membership on their behalf and if they answer ‘yes’ their membership will be kept active even though they don’t watch/use the streaming service.