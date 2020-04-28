Pearson offers free online learning tool for learners during lockdown
As the country remains under lockdown and uncertainty mounts of when schools will be opened, Pearson South Africa is offering free online learning tools to learners from Grade 4-12.
Pearson has extended this offering by making available an adapted version of its MyPedia learning platform until 31 May 2020.
“As South Africans, we are all in this fight to flatten the curve together. We need to create solutions that will ensure learning continues, even if it can’t happen in a face-to-face setting," said Reggie Mokotsi, the Executive Head of Learning Resources at Pearson South Africa.
“MyPedia is just one way that Pearson continues to deliver on its promise to incorporate a global education experience and propel effective technology-enabled learning in South Africa at a time where we need it most.”
With MyPedia, learners will be directly connected to their curriculum through short 2-3 minute videos and practice books. Activities are related to content that was covered in Term 1 and concepts that will be covered in Term 2. Once watched, the videos provide learners with some tips on how to practice home-based learning.
MyPedia services and features include:
- Access to MyPedia HomeApp and Web Portal until 31 May 2020
- Digital content – Videos, Interactives, Practice Books
- Completing Assignments
- Engaging in Discussions
- Tracking Progress
- Customer Support via App Help
To partake, parents need to register their children by completing a form. The form will register one learner only.
Once completed, Pearson will send the child’s individual MyPedia login details to the email address provided on the form. The Pearson customer services team will get in touch within a week to complete the registration process. To learn more about Pearson visit their web page on https://za.pearson.com/.
IOL TECH