Pearson offers free online learning tool for learners during lockdown

As the country remains under lockdown and uncertainty mounts of when schools will be opened, Pearson South Africa is offering free online learning tools to learners from Grade 4-12.

Pearson has extended this offering by making available an adapted version of its MyPedia learning platform until 31 May 2020.

“As South Africans, we are all in this fight to flatten the curve together. We need to create solutions that will ensure learning continues, even if it can’t happen in a face-to-face setting," said Reggie Mokotsi, the Executive Head of Learning Resources at Pearson South Africa.

“MyPedia is just one way that Pearson continues to deliver on its promise to incorporate a global education experience and propel effective technology-enabled learning in South Africa at a time where we need it most.”

With MyPedia, learners will be directly connected to their curriculum through short 2-3 minute videos and practice books. Activities are related to content that was covered in Term 1 and concepts that will be covered in Term 2. Once watched, the videos provide learners with some tips on how to practice home-based learning.