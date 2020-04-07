Plex makes live TV free for 3 months
Plex Live TV has joined in to help people cope with the lockdown by offering its services for free for only three months if you sign up for the streaming service right now.
Plex said that its Live TV support is free for all users through the next three months, until June 30. This promotion lets you watch over-the-air broadcasts on a supported Plex player app at no cost.
To get you started with Plex you will need an antenna to get wireless content, but the channels you get will be different based on where you live. But if you are looking for live content, then Plex is the right place for you.
Here is how to get Plex Live TV for free:
- You will first need to set up a Plex Media Server on a compatible device. It is free to download if you run into any trouble getting your server running, make sure you are running Plex Media Server 1.18.8 or the latest.
- You will also need to have a Plex compatible tuner and HD antenna.
- Once you are situated with your software and hardware, open your Plex Media Server and go to 'Settings > Live TV & DVR' to get connected.
Famous live TV channels like ABC, CBS, and NBC will be available through Plex. The 3-month free trial will include reruns of classic TV shows, new shows, as well as kids programming.
However, the free trial does not include DVR functionality, meaning shows can not be recorded and watched later. South Africa currently does not have Plex’s Live TV feature functionality.
Other than the free 3 month Live TV trail, Plex has also been informing users how it has used its technology as a streaming platform for online classes for children.
IOL TECH