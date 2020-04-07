Plex makes live TV free for 3 months

Plex Live TV has joined in to help people cope with the lockdown by offering its services for free for only three months if you sign up for the streaming service right now.

Plex said that its Live TV support is free for all users through the next three months, until June 30. This promotion lets you watch over-the-air broadcasts on a supported Plex player app at no cost.

To get you started with Plex you will need an antenna to get wireless content, but the channels you get will be different based on where you live. But if you are looking for live content, then Plex is the right place for you.

Here is how to get Plex Live TV for free: