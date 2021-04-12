Reddit hops on audio trend by developing voice chat feature

Reddit is looking to implement its own voice chat feature.

The social news aggregation and discussion website is working on incorporating moderator-run voice chats onto the platform, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The insider told Mashable the feature’s development is still in its early stages, and it’s not yet known whether it will receive a site-wide rollout.

According to Gizmodo, the feature will likely come under Reddit’s new “power-ups” banner, which is an initiative the company launched last year to experiment with new subscription-based features specific to individual subreddits.

In its initial announcement, Reddit said power-ups would include features such as the “ability to upload and stream up to HD quality video,” “video file limits doubled,” and “inline GIFs in comment”.