Rise in vishing: Cybercriminals are now targeting people through video calls
The FBI has warned people of the security risks with video conferencing.
As more people work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement officials have noted a rise in "vishing campaigns" targeting businesses through video conferencing and calls.
As reported by Tech Radar, the FBI warns that cybercriminals have started to use social engineering over the phone to access sensitive corporate data.
Now that video calls have replaced face-to-face interactions, it is easier for attackers to impersonate members of a firm's IT team.
This can see victims talked into accessing a phising page, and then handing over their username in password.
These in turn are used to access the company network and cause damage.
Vishing attacks aren't new though, and the FBI found evidence of this before people across the world were told to stay at home.
A message from the FBI Cyber Division read: "According to FBI case information, as of December 2019, cybercriminals collaborated to target both US-based and international-based employees at large companies using social engineering techniques.
“The cybercriminals vished these employees through the use of VoIP platforms.”
BANG ShowBiz Tech