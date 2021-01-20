Rise in vishing: Cybercriminals are now targeting people through video calls

The FBI has warned people of the security risks with video conferencing.

As more people work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement officials have noted a rise in "vishing campaigns" targeting businesses through video conferencing and calls.

As reported by Tech Radar, the FBI warns that cybercriminals have started to use social engineering over the phone to access sensitive corporate data.

Now that video calls have replaced face-to-face interactions, it is easier for attackers to impersonate members of a firm's IT team.

This can see victims talked into accessing a phising page, and then handing over their username in password.