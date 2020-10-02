SA Innovation Summit 2020 ends on positive and successful note

Wrapping up the four day (SAIS) South African Innovation Summit which kicked off virtually on September 29 and ended on October 2, tech innovators gathered once again at this year’s final day of what is described as the biggest startup event across the African continent to take part and walk away with various prizes.

Although participants, top entrepreneurs, innovators and investors did not get to fill big arenas at this year’s summit as they have been doing at the previous summits, they still got to meet and discuss the very best of African innovation from the comfort of their own homes.

Through the SAIS which aims to provide various platforms for developing and showcasing African innovations, as well as facilitating thought-leadership, the African tech innovators have shown to have what it takes to compete on the global scale as they went head to head pitching amazing tech innovations to win the hearts of judges in all different programmes.

This year's SAIS #Virtual365 Edition, best participants have yet again shown up to participate in pitch competitions that saw them put their new skills to the test. These promising entrepreneurs pitched their start-ups to find out how their tech-enabled solutions could go on to make the world a better place.

The closing ceremony which went live at 3:30pm kicked off with positive messages from attendees who demonstrated much excitement and followed by entertainment from Peter with a song that left the comment and chat section filled with positive messages.