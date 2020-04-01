SA learners gain access to unlimited and free online education during lockdown

Cape Town - Organisations have joined forces to provide free online learning for school pupils during the ongoing lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic. WorksheetCloud, together with MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet, are funding the online teaching initiative. This comes in the wake of 21-day national lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The lockdown forced many to stay inside their homes, as adults worked remotely and students do online classes. The lessons, which are called WorksheetCloud Live Lessons, are free and will initially cater for Grades 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7,.

These lessons will focus primarily on Mathematics, English and Natural Science. Additional grades will be added in due course.

Students will have unlimited and free access to live-streamed online classroom everyday starting on Thursday 2 April at 08:00am sharp.

"You, the parent, will have a few hours to yourself each day. We're doing this so that your child can keep learning and so that you can relax for a while during the lockdown," said WorksheetCloud in a statement.

No registration is required and no email address required, making the lessons easily accessible and hassle-free.

To connect to the classroom, click a button and you will be connected to the live online classroom with a fully-qualified South African teacher.

The only thing you will need is an internet-enabled device such as a computer, tablet or cellphone.

"We're funding this live lesson project with our own money and a contribution from MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet."

Click on https://www.worksheetcloud.com/live/ to gain access to free, online education.

