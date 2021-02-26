South Korea had nearly 13 million 5G users in January - report

Seoul - South Korea's 5G subscriptions jumped by over one million for the first time last month to reach nearly 13 million users, data showed Friday.

The country's 5G subscriptions reached 12.87 million as of end-January, up 1.02 million from the previous month, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The latest data comes amid the popularity of Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest flagship Galaxy S21 smartphones launched last month.

The Galaxy S21 series posted 30 per cent higher sales than its predecessor in South Korea in the first 11 days of its launch, according to the local tech giant.

Telecom operators are pinning hopes for mass user migration to 5G networks this year, with top wireless carrier SK Telecom Co. aiming for 9 million 5G users by the end of the year, and smaller rival LG Uplus Corp. targeting 4 million, reports Yonhap news agency.