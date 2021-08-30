Sphithiphithi Twitter account user to be unmasked

SOUTH Africans are expected to find out today who is the person behind the famous Twitter account – Sphithiphithi Evaluator @_AfricanSoil. Yesterday, the South African Police Service revealed that they have arrested a 36-year-old woman associated with the account.

The SAPS said: “a Gauteng suspect, who is a 36-year-old woman who operated as Sphithiphithi Evaluator @ African Soil with a followership of 59 900 people was arrested yesterday, during a search and seizure operation in Leondale which resulted in the confiscation of exhibits for further investigation. “The suspect is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 30 August, 2021, on charges of incitement to commit public violence. Investigations against those who incite, instigate or conspire with others to commit crime including public violence are continuing.” The Twitter account has been active on Twitter since 2013 and, at the time of writing,

it had 65 000 followers. Its profile bio states: “A well funded; oiled Propaganda Machinery (Media) & Capitalists have destroyed lives of many people through lies & regime change. A dark period in South Africa.” The SAPS said the person behind the account was arrested for inciting violence during the recent unrest. Some users on Twitter have shown support for the person behind the account, by changing their profile names to #IamSphithipithiEvaluator. The account has been trending since Sunday as many users were looking forward to learning more about the person behind it. The account has advocated for former president Jacob Zuma and raised many political questions.