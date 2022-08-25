This AI tool will write the perfect LinkedIn post for you (and maybe land you a job too)

Johannesburg - Have you ever been at a loss for words for that perfect LinkedIn post? Fancy a subtle brag or rather an ostentatious gloat? Thankfully Artificial Intelligence is here for you and might even help you land that dream job too!

Few industries, careers and businesses have managed to dodge the grasp of evolution brought on by technology. That being said, the same progress met by professions through technology has managed to filter its way through to your LinkedIn posts through AI. Say hello to viralpostgenerator.com, a digital tool which will help churn out the most elaborate LinkedIn posts with minimal input. After visiting the home, users simply fill in your task of the day, highlight or just let your LinkedIn connections know you're still in existence -- in the space provided for "What did you do today?"

Step two, don your Robin Sharma hat and offer your golden nugget of wisdom in the space provided for "Inspirational advice". Now for the fun and final step -- add a sprinkle (or handful of spiciness). Viralpostgenerator.com allows you to set the ideal level of cringe in a slider bar before submitting -- and POOF! Just like that, you have the perfect LinkedIn post for anyone suffering from a mild diagnosis of writer's block.

After completing the form, which isn't LINKED to your LinkedIn account and doesn't require a sign-in or sign-up, within a few seconds, Viralpostgenerator.com will produce a faux generic LinkedIn post in the form of an image, which can be screenshot and shared across your social networking channels. As an example, at the humblest level and by using the suggested text of "I started a new job" under the form box for "What did you do today?" coupled with "Shoot for the stars" as a Gary Vee style input for "Inspirational advice", these are the results: Screenshot that Viralpostgenerator.com produced. PHOTO: Screenshot Meanwhile, kicking the cringe level up all the way to the maximum produces this hilarious result:

Viralpostgenerator.com will allow you to choose between 'low' and 'high' cringe-level measurability. PHOTO: Screenshot While seemingly intended for fun, possibly as a joke, results can be quite impressive and LinkedIn-postworthy. If you're really stunned by the outcome, why not capture a screenshot, pop it into an online image-to-text converter, and post it (for real). While viralpostgenerator.com will allow you to choose between 'low' and 'high' cringe-level measurability, it also allows you the option to tailor the AI-generated post to your personal liking by enabling you to include your LinkedIn name and upload a profile avatar -- bringing you even closer to sugary sweet virality on LinkedIn. IOL Tech