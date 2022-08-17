TikTok adds AI image generator

The video-sharing platform now has an “AI greenscreen” that can turn text descriptions into abstract art – very similar to DALL-E by OpenAI, but producing less realistic images.

DALL-E 2's training data had to be filtered to remove violent and sexual imagery.

Meanwhile, TikTok previously increased the age limit for those buying gifts on the app.

The Chinese-owned company announced that users under the age of 18 would no longer be able to buy or receive virtual gifts after it was criticised for allowing teenagers to spend money on their favourite influencers in a bid to get a “shout-out” from them.

TikTok increased the age for those who want to live-stream videos, as a safety feature.

It said in a statement: “Our updated policy will only allow those aged 18 and over to purchase, send, or receive virtual gifts.