TikTok introduces mandatory verification for political accounts in US

The video-sharing platform has also announced plans to ban all political fundraising on the TikTok app.

In a blog post, Blake Chandlee, the president of global business solutions at TikTok, explained: "TikTok is an entertainment platform where people come to share their stories, and understand other people's experiences, too. Those stories can touch on all aspects of their lives, including current events like elections and political issues.

"As we have set out before, we want to continue to develop policies that foster and promote a positive environment that brings people together, not divide them.

“We do that currently by working to keep harmful misinformation off the platform, prohibiting political advertising, and connecting our community with authoritative information about elections.