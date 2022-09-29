Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

TikTok introduces mandatory verification for political accounts in US

FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logo is displayed on the smartphone while standing on the U.S. flag in this illustration

FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logo is displayed on the smartphone while standing on the U.S. flag in this illustration

Published 1h ago

Share

TikTok will now require "mandatory verification" for US-based political accounts.

The video-sharing platform has also announced plans to ban all political fundraising on the TikTok app.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a blog post, Blake Chandlee, the president of global business solutions at TikTok, explained: "TikTok is an entertainment platform where people come to share their stories, and understand other people's experiences, too. Those stories can touch on all aspects of their lives, including current events like elections and political issues.

"As we have set out before, we want to continue to develop policies that foster and promote a positive environment that brings people together, not divide them.

“We do that currently by working to keep harmful misinformation off the platform, prohibiting political advertising, and connecting our community with authoritative information about elections.

More on this

"Today, we are building on that approach by making a series of changes to government, politician, and political party accounts that we believe will help ensure TikTok remains a fun, positive and joyful experience."

Blake also suggested that TikTok's policy could be introduced in other countries in the coming weeks and months.

Blake said: "Verification lets our community know an account is authentic and belongs to the user it represents, which is a way to build trust between high-profile creators and their community.

Story continues below Advertisement

"While many political accounts have added the verified badge to their profile already, doing so is currently optional. Starting today in the US, we'll be trialling mandatory verification for accounts belonging to governments, politicians, and political parties through the midterm elections."

BANG ShowBiz Tech

Related Topics:

Internet of ThingsTikTokUnited StatesTechnologyPoliticsElectionsTech

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz