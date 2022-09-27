TikTok may face hefty fine over child protection issue

The video-sharing app could face a £27 million (R521m) fine after the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) found that TikTok may have processed the data of under-13s without the necessary consent.

TikTok could face a hefty for failing to protect children's privacy on the platform.

Information Commissioner John Edwards said: "We all want children to be able to learn and experience the digital world, but with proper data privacy protections.

"Companies providing digital services have a legal duty to put those protections in place, but our provisional view is that TikTok fell short of meeting that requirement."

Meanwhile, TikTok recently announced that it would require "mandatory verification" for US-based political accounts.