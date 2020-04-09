Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joins billionaires, celebrities aiming wealth at coronavirus crisis

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has set aside $1 billion for coronavirus relief and other charitable causes, joining the fray of business tycoons and celebrities aiming their wealth at mitigating the outbreak's economic and societal harm.

Dorsey's pledge - equivalent to more than a quarter of his wealth - is among the largest yet from an individual since the onset of the pandemic. In tweets Tuesday, the CEO said he would move $1 billion of his equity from Square, a digital payments platform, into a new limited liability company called Start Small.

After the virus is contained, the funds will be dedicated to girls' health and education, as well as universal basic income, a model through which people would receive regular cash payments from the federal government. The concept popularized by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is "a great idea needing experimentation," Dorsey wrote.

The Trump administration is rolling out a $2.2 trillion rescue package to shore up the hardest-hit corners of the economy. The pandemic has shuttered entire industries and put millions of Americans out of work as public health officials try to contain its spread. Battered industries, such as airlines and hotels, will get relief, as will small businesses that apply for loans and households that qualify for individual stimulus checks.

Billionaires and other celebrities are using their influence and visibility to help.