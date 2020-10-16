Twitter down after company makes change in internal systems

Washington - Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site was down for many users due to an inadvertent change it had made to its internal systems but the platform seemed to be returning to normal after about an hour and half of outage.

The social media site went down for a number of minutes and users were unable to tweet or retweet anything for more than an hour.

Those who tried to post received an error message saying Twitter was “overcapacity”, or a note simple saying: “Oops, something went wrong.”

The company said that the site should be working for everyone within the next few hours and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.