Twitter down after company makes change in internal systems
Washington - Twitter Inc said on Thursday its social networking site was down for many users due to an inadvertent change it had made to its internal systems but the platform seemed to be returning to normal after about an hour and half of outage.
The social media site went down for a number of minutes and users were unable to tweet or retweet anything for more than an hour.
Those who tried to post received an error message saying Twitter was “overcapacity”, or a note simple saying: “Oops, something went wrong.”
The company said that the site should be working for everyone within the next few hours and that it did not have any evidence of a security breach or a hack.
Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 55,000 users were facing issues with Twitter.
Twitter users were not able to post their tweets from numerous devices and platforms, including the iPhones, Android phones or traditional computers, with 49% of problems being reported by website users, 33% of iPhone or iPad users and 16% of Android app users.
In July this year, Twitter had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices, including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, and used them to solicit digital currency.
Reuters and IOL TECH