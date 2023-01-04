Twitter faces data-protection probe

The hacker, who is known as Ryushi, is requesting $200 000 (about R3.4 million) in return for the data. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) plans to launch an investigation into the hack.

A hacker claims to have private details linked to more than 400 million Twitter accounts.

The DPC has announced that it will examine Twitter’s “compliance with data-protection law in relation to that security issue”.

The data breach is said to include phone numbers and emails of some high-profile public figures, including celebrities and American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to the Guardian newspaper.

The micro-blogging platform – which was acquired by businessman Elon Musk for $44 billion last year – has so far refused to comment on the issue.