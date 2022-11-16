WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg claims he was more considerate than Twitter’s Elon Musk over Meta lay-offs

However, Musk’s firings were sent out to their personal ID and blocked all access to Twitter’s systems.

He said in a video: “I know there must be a range of different emotions. I want to say, upfront, that I take full responsibility for this decision. I am the founder and CEO and I am responsible for the health of our company, for our direction, and for deciding how we execute that including things like this. And, this ultimately my call, and it was one of the hardest calls that I had to make in the 18 years of running the company.”

Musk – who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month – is being sued by multiple Twitter employees for allegedly conducting a mass lay-off in violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires employers to give at least 60 days’ notice before being sacked.

He is also struggling to hold on to the site’s existing revenue streams after several advertisers quit over fears that the platform will no longer be a “safe place” for brands.