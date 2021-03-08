WhatsApp adds voice and video calls to desktop

WhatsApp has added voice and video calls to its desktop app.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has announced the feature - which will initially be limited to one on one calls - is coming to its desktop version in both portrait and landscape mode.

The app confirmed: "You can make free voice and video calls to your contacts on WhatsApp Desktop if you have the app installed on your computer."

In an online FAQ, the team continued: "To make or receive calls on WhatsApp Desktop, you’ll need:

"An audio output device and microphone for voice and video calls. A camera for video calls.