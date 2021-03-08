WhatsApp adds voice and video calls to desktop
WhatsApp has added voice and video calls to its desktop app.
The Facebook-owned messaging platform has announced the feature - which will initially be limited to one on one calls - is coming to its desktop version in both portrait and landscape mode.
The app confirmed: "You can make free voice and video calls to your contacts on WhatsApp Desktop if you have the app installed on your computer."
In an online FAQ, the team continued: "To make or receive calls on WhatsApp Desktop, you’ll need:
"An audio output device and microphone for voice and video calls. A camera for video calls.
"An active internet connection on your computer and phone. The call won’t go through your phone, but it needs to be online to establish the call.
"To grant WhatsApp permission to access your computer’s microphone and camera. WhatsApp needs access to your computer's microphone for calls and camera for video calls."