YouTube Shorts is set to launch in SA

YOUTUBE has announced the arrival of the beta version of YouTube Shorts in South Africa. YouTube Shorts is new short-form video experience to create short, catchy videos from mobile phones.

The short-form videos were first announced in September 2020 and will now be available across more than 100 countries where YouTube is available. YouTube Shorts creation tools include a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the ability to record with music and control speed settings. Users will also have the ability to sample audio, not only from other Shorts but from videos all across YouTube.

YouTube is bringing a new set of features to all existing and new markets that will allow users to: Add text to specific points in your video

Automatically add captions to your Short

Record up to 60 seconds with the Shorts camera

Add clips from your phone’s gallery to add to your recordings made with the Shorts camera

Add basic filters to colour correct your Shorts, with more effects to come in the future “We want to make it easy and fun to create Shorts. As we continue to build Shorts alongside our creators and artists, we’ll be adding more features for users to try,” said YouTube Shorts global product manager Todd Sherman. YouTube has also introduced a dedicated row on the homepage especially for Shorts. The video sharing platform has also launched a new watch experience and added a Shorts tab on mobile that makes it easier for users to watch Shorts.