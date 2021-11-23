Zoho comes to South Africa with Cape Town office and develops local Zoho tech skills via UCT

Zoho, the global technology company offering the most extensive suite of business software in the industry, today announced the opening of its South African office in Cape Town. The office is the company's flagship office in Africa. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the company's annual user conference, Zoholics: South Africa, which is happening in Johannesburg today, and Cape Town on November 23.

Zoho is also conducting an upskilling programme with the UCT Developer Society, under which students can get certification for popular Zoho apps, such as Zoho Creator, a low-code development platform and Zoho CRM, the company's Customer Relationship Management software. Zoho's new Cape Town office has a training facility that can cater for up to 40 students per course for this programme. “Zoho strongly believes in its growth being closely tied with the growth and development of the broader community that it serves, a strategy that we refer to as 'transnational localism'. As part of this vision, we're focused on contributing to the creation of self-sufficient economic clusters across the world. “Our new Cape Town office adds to this effort, and will help us effectively scale our ongoing initiatives in South Africa, such as local hiring and upskilling, and also be closer to our customers. We build from experience, and having already conducted successful skill-building programmes in other countries like India and UAE, we're looking forward to growing these initiatives in South Africa, especially because there is tremendous youth potential here," said Hyther Nizam, President, MEA at Zoho Corp.