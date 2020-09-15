Sony cuts PlayStation 5 forecast by 4 million due to chip woes

INTERNATIONAL - Sony Corp. has cut its estimated PlayStation 5 production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to around 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip for the new console, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the coronavirus. But the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50% for its SOC, which have cut into its ability to produce as many consoles as it wishes, said the people, who asked to remain anonymous because the deliberations aren’t public. Yields have been gradually improving but have yet to reach a stable level, they added.

Sony shares erased gains and closed down 2.4% Tuesday, their lowest level since July. A Sony spokesman declined to comment.

“If the news is accurate, we would view the reduction as negative,” Citigroup analysts including Kota Ezawa wrote in response to the report of Sony’s revised production targets. The analysts also pointed out that challenges with SOC yields would increase the component’s cost and weigh on profit margins. Sony’s lowered forecast is only an estimate and could be revised again before the end of the fiscal year in March 2021.

Close rival Microsoft Corp. last week revealed aggressive pricing for its two next-generation consoles, the $299 Xbox Series S and $499 Xbox Series X, putting added pressure on Sony. Pre-orders for the new Xbox models begin on Sept. 22. Sony is widely expected to reveal its own launch and pricing plans for the PlayStation 5 during an official video presentation scheduled for Wednesday. The full PS5 console may be priced as low as $449 while the slimmer digital-only version may dip below $400, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi.