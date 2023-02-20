Soweto kids to benefit from internet service and develop skills

Sadly, the pandemic put a lens on the digital divide that further (affects) learners across the country, especially those in disadvantaged areas.

In this digital age, there is constant innovation and transformation.

This meant that those in poorer areas could not fully navigate the online approach to studying that was taken during lockdowns because of lack of tools, internet affordability and accessibility.

To this end, Supersonic, an internet service provider, has committed to guiding Mzansi to a digital economy that would enable today’s and future generations to compete with the rest of the world by embracing the digital revolution.

To achieve this, they have partnered with The Boys & Girls Club in Soweto, a community-building effort dedicated to inspiring and assisting young people to fulfil their potential.