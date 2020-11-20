Call for applications: The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme

Johannesburg - The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme is a jointly developed initiative between Technology Innovation Agency and the Department of Tourism. The aim of the initiative is to support a pipeline of young tourism-tech entrepreneurs who can develop disruptive/progressive technologies for the industry, as well as to facilitate the introduction of new concepts that will help boost, sustain and create more jobs in the tourism industry.

Technology Innovation Agency and the Department of Tourism are inviting both existing and prospective innovators in the tourism sector to submit funding applications for the development of technologies addressing the needs of the tourism sector, with strong emphasis on digital and green technologies.

WHO CAN APPLY?

Applicants applying must meet the following requirements:

South African citizens;

Aged between 18 – 35;

Proposal must have a significant cost effective, impactful in travel, tourism, hospitality and related businesses and trades;

Proposals must have high potential for commercialisation, scalability and job creation; and

Women, youth and people with disabilities and those from previously disadvantaged communities are encouraged to apply.

WHY PARTICIPATE?