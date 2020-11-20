Call for applications: The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme
Johannesburg - The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation and Incubation Programme is a jointly developed initiative between Technology Innovation Agency and the Department of Tourism. The aim of the initiative is to support a pipeline of young tourism-tech entrepreneurs who can develop disruptive/progressive technologies for the industry, as well as to facilitate the introduction of new concepts that will help boost, sustain and create more jobs in the tourism industry.
Technology Innovation Agency and the Department of Tourism are inviting both existing and prospective innovators in the tourism sector to submit funding applications for the development of technologies addressing the needs of the tourism sector, with strong emphasis on digital and green technologies.
WHO CAN APPLY?
Applicants applying must meet the following requirements:
- South African citizens;
- Aged between 18 – 35;
- Proposal must have a significant cost effective, impactful in travel, tourism, hospitality and related businesses and trades;
- Proposals must have high potential for commercialisation, scalability and job creation; and
- Women, youth and people with disabilities and those from previously disadvantaged communities are encouraged to apply.
WHY PARTICIPATE?
Selected innovators will receive grant funding for the proposed innovation including the following benefits:
- Intellectual Property Support;
- Product & technical development expertise, design, infrastructure, hard/software materials and manufacturing;
- Business development support;
- Networking and market access activities;
- Training, mentorship and incubation support; and
- Industry compliance and certification.
HOW TO APPLY?
All applications must be made online ONLY. Detailed specifications on how to apply can be found on the TIA website www.tia.org.za
CLOSING DATE:
Applications must be submitted by 8 January 2021 before 5pm. No applications will be considered after 5pm.
Should you require further information, please email [email protected] or call 012 472 2701.