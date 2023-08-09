Five important things to consider when buying a new UPS

With load shedding on the rise, as South Africans place increased demand on the grid amid the cold winter months - the next block scheduled doesn’t mean you have to stay in the dark. However, despite the need for alternative power solutions or portable power stations to keep going when load shedding hits, purchasing a new alternative power solution isn’t the easiest of tasks, and putting in the research could save you from buyers’ remorse.

Alternative power solutions have become the rage to combat hours of load shedding - whether it’s to keep the lights on, prepare a meal, or finish homework. Backup power has become more crucial than ever, especially given the unpredictability of Eskom’s schedule. When purchasing a new UPS or backup power supply, there are numerous factors to consider because finding an alternative power solution at an attractive price is easy. However, the reputation and longevity of these are at stake, especially when the price tag attached may seem too good to be true.

One of the most important things to consider when purchasing a new portable power solution is to know and understand the product you are purchasing and whether it will meet the demands you or your household have during load shedding. Some of the products available can comfortably cater for prolonged blackouts. EcoFlow’s all-new range of backup power solutions are designed specifically to cater to the demand of load shedding - the RIVER 2, RIVER 2 Max and incredibly powerful DELTA 2. The DELTA 2, for example, can run a 50“ TV for 8 hours or keep high-power appliances such as a 120W electric blanket running for 7-14 hours - making dark nights during load shedding obsolete.

While factors and features may seem confusing to grasp when purchasing a new portable power station, here are five factors to consider, that could save you in the long run: Power To ensure the UPS you purchase meets your needs and provides an adequate amount of protection when the power goes out, look out for the power input and understand how fast your UPS will charge up when power is on and how long it will last.

Products such as EcoFlow’s RIVER 2 and RIVER 2 Max boast super-fast charging times, achieving 0-100% in only an hour, keeping them ever ready for the load-shedding block. Meanwhile, other power issues to consider include surge protection, battery backup and automatic voltage regulation to maintain the quality of the power supplied to your devices even during a power outage. Furthermore, ensure the backup power supply is compatible with your current electrical system, ie. if you need special adaptors to connect your portable power solution.

Number of devices to connect Another important factor to consider is the power needs of the devices you plan to connect to the portable power supply. Make sure the alternative power solution has sufficient battery capacity and wattage output to handle the load without draining the battery. The size of the portable power station is also important for portability and to ensure it doesn’t take up too much space.

In the case of EcoFlow’s RIVER 2, the product features a capacity of 256Wh, 300W output, coupled with Ecoflow’s X-boost of 600W, easily keeping a 10W light bulb running for 8-20 hours, charges a smartphone - 19 times over, or keeps the wi-fi router running for up to 8 hours. Peace of mind In addition, consider the warranty of the backup power supply. Most good quality alternative power systems come with a 1 or 2-year warranty.

Read over the details of the warranty to make sure the portable power station will be covered for any potential damages or malfunctions. Unfortunately, most manufacturers don’t carry such a warranty and, over time, the life span of the batteries in these devices begins to diminish. Products designed by EcoFlow for example, use LFP batteries with 3 000 cycles, while each product can be used for 10 years, six times longer than the average lifetime of rival products, with their performance further guaranteed and backed by a five-year warranty.

Reputation It is crucial to buy a backup power supply from a reputable brand. Look at customer reviews to get an idea of the quality of their product and service. Research several different brands and compare their features and prices before settling on one. Doing this extra step can go a long way in ensuring that you get the best possible portable power station for your needs.

While many renowned names are available in the market, EcoFlow is one of the brands which stands out for its robust performance, expertise from years in the industry and reputation built by EcoFlow for quality and reliability. Cost Factor Cost is one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a new alternative power solution. Make sure the price of the unit fits your budget and provides an adequate amount of features for your needs.

Look for any discounted prices online or see if you can get a package deal for multiple portable power solutions units or cost savings in the long run. Scores of portable power station products of varying sizes may come at attractive prices but this is also where to consider the reputation of the product you are purchasing. With load shedding on the rise, current times call for robust alternative power solutions. Heed this call today and for a limited time, get the EcoFlow RIVER 2 for R5 999, a saving of R1 000, exclusive to the EcoFlow online store.