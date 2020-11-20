How to use your new virtual Capitec Bank card

Your new virtual card is the ultimate in digital convenience, and it’s waiting for you on the latest version of the new Capitec Bank app. It’s specially designed for safer online shopping and scan to pay purchases. You can also load it on all your favourite apps such as Uber, Netflix, takealot.com and MrD for quick and seamless purchases and payments. How it works Simply activate your virtual card on the new Capitec app. It’s free to download and use, and there are no virtual card fees. And because the card is stored in the app, it is safer than a physical card and you don’t have to visit a branch to fetch it. Your virtual card is not a duplicate of your physical debit card and has a different number and CVV. In fact, it’s a new, virtual debit MastercardTM that is linked to your Global One account. So you can simply choose to use it as your default payment card or enter the card details at checkout. Why use a virtual card?

* It’s free to activate and use, and you can replace it immediately on our app

* You don’t have to use your physical debit card details for online purchases anymore

* It’s safer than a physical card. You never have to worry about it being lost, stolen or duplicated

* You can manage the virtual card and its limits on the new Capitec app

* If your wallet or physical card is lost or stolen, the physical card can be stopped on our app. However, the virtual card will continue to work, so you’ll never be stranded without any means of payment

Tip: You can flip your virtual card to see your card details on the back for easy access during online purchases.

How to activate your virtual card

Choose the relevant option below for more info on how to activate your virtual card:

I’m using the new Capitec Bank app

I still have the old Capitec app

I don't have a Capitec app yet

I’m using the new Capitec bank app

How to activate your virtual card

Visit your app store to make sure you have the latest version of the new Capitec bank app.

1. Sign in on the updated Capitec Bank app

2. Tap Cards in the bottom tab bar

3. Choose Virtual card in the top-right corner

4. Tap Add Virtual Card then follow the activation steps to complete

I still have the old Capitec app

Download our new app to access your new virtual card

Your email address must be verified before downloading our new app (this way you won’t have to visit a branch to activate the new app)

Watch the step-by-step video on how to verify your email address and download the new app on

Android

iOs

Already verified?

Watch the step-by-step video on how to download and activate our new app on

Android

iOs

How to activate your virtual card

1. Sign in on the updated Capitec Bank app

2. Tap Cards in the bottom tab bar

3. Choose Virtual card in the top-right corner

4. Tap Add Virtual Card then follow the activation steps to complete

Note: Once you’ve activated our new app, you won’t be able to use the old one and can delete it.

I don’t have a Capitec app yet

Not registered for Remote Banking yet?

You need to visit a branch to register for Remote Banking.

A consultant will help you download the new Capitec Bank app and activate your virtual card

If you’re already registered for Remote Banking:

1. Visit your app store to download the new Capitec bank app

2. Sign in on the updated Capitec Bank app

3. Tap Cards in the bottom tab bar

4. Choose Virtual card in the top-right corner

5. Tap Add Virtual Card then follow the activation steps to complete