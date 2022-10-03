Why the HUAWEI nova 10 Series (256GB) steals the show among top trendy flagship smartphones for 2022

HUAWEI recently released the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10, which are the latest additions to its popular HUAWEI nova series. The smartphones come soaring with a stunning design, unparalleled 60MP Front Camera, blazing fast charging speeds, ultra-vision photography, and visionary Super Device features - making the series a top choice for a trendy phone to get today in 2022. Design, where fashion meets technology:

The HUAWEI nova series always comes in trendy colours and stylish aesthetics, and the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10 continue this legacy, offering an innovative Starry Silver and Starry Black colourways. Starry Silver depicts exquisite and elegant aesthetics. Combining the chic metallic silver colour with the golden Star Orbit Ring and Icon, and the 3D curved display of the phone is complemented with a sparkling layer to showcase the fascinating colour changes under different lights and shadow. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10 innovatively adapt a double colour coating process to enhance the design language of the Star Orbit Ring, creating a sense of harmony and symmetry.

Staggering 60MP Dual Autofocus Front Camera with cool features: From selfies to vlogging, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro comes packed with some innovative features when it comes to the front camera technology. It sports high-quality dual front camera lenses. One lens features the industry’s first front-facing 60MP Ultra-Wide Autofocus Camera, supporting 100-degree wide angle and 4K video quality, which offers excellent resolution and light sensitivity. Additionally, the front-facing 8MP Portrait Close-up Camera, another industry’s first, supports 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom, expanding the limits of human perception and bringing you the ultimate close-up portrait experience.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro now comes with a 0.75 – 5X Zoom function on video mode. With the combination of features such as camera focus, camera movement, colour tuning, audio pickup and video editing, users now have their own all-in-one studio they can activate anytime and anywhere. The smartphone also sports the industry’s first front camera with an Instant AF with Quad Phased Detection (QPD). With upgraded autofocus capabilities of the dual front cameras, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro can intelligently switch the focus of different subjects within the camera, and through the Showcase Focus function, allows the subjects to be clearly displayed even in vlogs filmed indoors. Meanwhile, it can utilise multiple cameras of the smartphone to shoot simultaneously, offering a multi-camera shooting experience with the combination of dual front cameras, both front and back cameras, as well as picture-in-picture shooting, all while portraying the fine details of the subject’s face, make-up, and accessories. Moreover, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro features a 4K wide field of angle at the front. The AI Texture Skin Algorithm together with XD Fusion frame composition also improves mobile photography for every scenario: front-lighting, backlighting and multi-exposure high dynamic range (HDR) shots to achieve delicate Front SLR-Level Bokeh effects, helping users to capture clear and high-quality close-up portraits at a click of the shutter. Ultra-Vision Photography: High-quality Photos and Videos in all Scenarios

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and HUAWEI nova 10 rear camera is equipped with a 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera setup, which consists of a 50MP Ultra Vision photography main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide Macro Camera, and a Portrait Depth Camera. Both the front and rear cameras of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and HUAWEI nova 10 support the Motion Blur function. With this feature, users can take photographs with blurred backgrounds. The smartphones also come with an AI Snapshot feature that can process elements, such as people, the sky, buildings, and plants, to enhance the overall look and feel of photos, easily locking in and freezing the beauty of a fleeting moment. The Super Night Shot feature is also supported on the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10, bringing excellent details beyond the perception of human eyes in dark scenes, as well as leveraging its powerful light sensing capabilities and pixel-grade reconstruction technology. 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo

Equipped with the 100W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro allows users to stay fully charged, in a short period of time. To activate the Turbo Mode, users need to connect the phone to a power supply and then tap the charging icon. It only takes 10 minutes to quickly charge the phone from 20% to 80%, while fully charging the phone in just 20 minutes, which brings users an unprecedented and instant fast-charging experience. The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro also packs a 4500mAh battery in its slim and compact body. While the HUAWE nova 10 has 66 W HUAWEI SuperCharge and a 4,000 mAh battery. Visionary and Inspirational User Experience Thanks to the Super Device features, Huawei has consolidated different menus into the Control Panel with a simple swipe; users can explore the Control Panel and get quick access to audio playback, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings, as well as making it easier to control multiple devices as if they were controlling just one device.

Users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; or tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds. With the Distributed File System, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10 can also function as wirelessly connected external storage units for the PC, meaning users can access the files they want more easily than ever before. When users are drafting an email on the PC, they can add smartphone files as an attachment or when they see an image they like when browsing the internet on the PC, they can save that image directly to the smartphones.

Where To Buy The new HUAWEI nova 10 Pro, priced at R15,999, and HUAWEI nova 10, priced at R12,999 are now available from selected retail stores and the HUAWEI online store. The HUAWEI online store has special bundle deals for the new HUAWEI nova 10 Series.

In October only, HUAWEI will gift online buyers a HUAWEI Freelace worth R1 499 when they purchase the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10 between 14H00 and 15H00 daily. While stocks last. T’s & C’s Apply HUAWEI has paired its latest Watch Fit 2 and Band 7 to create amazing, discounted bundle deals for online store purchases for the HUAWEI nova 10 pro and HUAWEI nova 10. HUAWEI nova 10 Pro / HUAWEI nova 10 with a HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 Active -the HUAWEI Watch Fit is discounted from R3 299 to R2 499.