Apple responds after actress’s claim of being tracked by AirTag

San Francisco - After Irish actor and author Hannah Rose May claimed that she was tracked by an AirTag, tech giant Apple has responded by saying that it is “actively collaborating with law enforcement on all AirTag-related inquiries”. However, the tech giant also stated that “AirTag incidents are rare,” reports The Independent.

Story continues below Advertisement

“AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products,” the tech giant said earlier. Last week, May claimed that she had been tracked by an AirTag. “An Apple AirTag was put on me to track my location Saturday night. I am sharing what happened to me so you know what to look for,” May wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.

An apple AirTag was put on me to track my location Saturday night. I’m sharing what happened to me so you know what to look for as I had never heard of this prior to Saturday night. — Hannah Rose May (@Hannahrosemay_) June 28, 2022 May, who is based in Los Angeles, described attending an after-hours event at Disneyland which went on until 2am. “I got a ‘Find My’ notification at the end of the night that I didn't think anything of but opened it anyway and it turned out to be this… someone had been tracking me for two hours,” she said. Airtags are the size of a coin. It’s scary how easy they are to slip into a pocket or purse. Originally created to locate your keys it’s evident they are being used for more bad than good. — Hannah Rose May (@Hannahrosemay_) June 28, 2022 May shared a screenshot of the alert she received, which showed that she was being tracked by the owner of the AirTag.

Story continues below Advertisement

She was able to disable the tracking before driving home, and said she was with a group the whole time she was being tracked. May added that after sharing her story on Instagram, she received several direct messages from people who have found they were being tracked by AirTags. I shared this on Instagram and have numerous DMs from people who have found AirTags on them. This clearly isn’t uncommon especially in LA atm. Stay safe everyone. Be diligent. pic.twitter.com/EK4pWo9rq5 — Hannah Rose May (@Hannahrosemay_) June 28, 2022 Her thread has been liked nearly 20 000 times and has received over 10 000 retweets.

Story continues below Advertisement