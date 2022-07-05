Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Apple responds after actress’s claim of being tracked by AirTag

An AirTag pairs with its owner’s iPhone, which gets secure updates about its whereabouts through the Find My app. | Washington Post photo by Jonathan Baran

Published 1h ago

San Francisco - After Irish actor and author Hannah Rose May claimed that she was tracked by an AirTag, tech giant Apple has responded by saying that it is “actively collaborating with law enforcement on all AirTag-related inquiries”.

However, the tech giant also stated that “AirTag incidents are rare,” reports The Independent.

“AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products,” the tech giant said earlier.

Last week, May claimed that she had been tracked by an AirTag.

“An Apple AirTag was put on me to track my location Saturday night. I am sharing what happened to me so you know what to look for,” May wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.

May, who is based in Los Angeles, described attending an after-hours event at Disneyland which went on until 2am.

“I got a ‘Find My’ notification at the end of the night that I didn't think anything of but opened it anyway and it turned out to be this… someone had been tracking me for two hours,” she said.

May shared a screenshot of the alert she received, which showed that she was being tracked by the owner of the AirTag.

She was able to disable the tracking before driving home, and said she was with a group the whole time she was being tracked.

May added that after sharing her story on Instagram, she received several direct messages from people who have found they were being tracked by AirTags.

Her thread has been liked nearly 20 000 times and has received over 10 000 retweets.

IANS

