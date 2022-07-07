Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Humanity to reach Mars in your lifetime, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk says humanity will reach Mars in your lifetime. In this file photo, he introduces the Dragon V2 spaceship at the SpaceX headquarters, in Hawthorne, California, in May 2014. Picture: AP

Elon Musk says humanity will reach Mars in your lifetime. In this file photo, he introduces the Dragon V2 spaceship at the SpaceX headquarters, in Hawthorne, California, in May 2014. Picture: AP

Published 1h ago

Share

San Francisco: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is optimistic and has expressed confidence that “humanity will reach Mars in your lifetime”.

On Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote that “without a common goal, humanity will fight itself”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Moon brought us together in ‘69, Mars can do that in the future,” Musk said.

Last month, the tech billionaire said that his space venture SpaceX planned to build more than 1 000 Starships to take life to Mars.

He had stated that making life multi-planetary would help back up the ecosystems on Earth.

More on this

Referring to Biblical patriarch Noah who built an Ark that survived the great flood, Musk said his Starship models would be “modern Noah’s Arks”, that can save “life from a calamity on Earth”.

SpaceX is developing Starship to take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond.

The vehicle consists of two elements: a first-stage booster, called Super Heavy, and an upper-stage spacecraft, known as Starship.

Story continues below Advertisement

IANS

Related Topics:

Internet of ThingsSpaceXTeslaElon MuskTechnologySpace Travel

Share

Recent stories by:

IANS