Tesla robotaxi will be combination of Uber, Airbnb – Elon Musk

San Francisco - Electric vehicle company Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has predicted that the company’s robotaxi will be like Uber and Airbnb combined.

During the company’s annual shareholders meeting, Musk stated that the system is not being designed with a launch city in mind, the way competitors have approached the concept, reports Fox Business.

When Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) is fully operational, Musk said, Tesla owners will have the choice of using it themselves or adding their cars to the robotaxi fleet to earn money when they do not need them.

“I think it would end up being some kind of combination of Airbnb and Uber,” the tech billionaire was quoted as saying.