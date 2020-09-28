The current state of tech industry and how it relates to businesses

The current state of tech industry is disrupted by Covid-19 and the work from home means the demand and support for cloud technology, virtual private networks (VPNs), and collaboration tools are increasing across the globe. Tech trends such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) are taking shape with IBM Watson, Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and self-driving cars on top of the list. Beyond these emerging trends, companies are gradually leveraging on chat bots to digitalise their offerings and drones to cut costs and improve service delivery. In the past few months, data analytics has become an essential tool in analysing Covid-19 infections rates and recoveries across the world. We’ve seen an increase in the use of automated digital platform such as chatbots by the healthcare providers to support patients online with diagnosis and drones delivering blood samples and medical supplies. With tech-enabled business such as Dira Digital Solution, leveraging on partnerships and collaborations within the tech industry is key. We offer IT project Management services, and although the current state of tech is offering opportunities for small businesses to contribute to the economy and create employment, market penetration remain a challenge for all businesses including Dira Digital Solutions. So, our business is greatly affected by the disruption in the tech economy and environment. .

How to survive as a tech startup/business in the current climate.

Tech start-up and tech-enabled businesses must be forward thinking, resilient, and willing to collaborate and form partnership. Collaboration through hosting webinars which could bring exposure to your potential clients, network opportunities, and sponsors. Partnership through start-up programmes and joint venture with other start-ups to build new solutions or offer comprehensive services. Dira Digital Solutions is part of Women Creating Wealth Programme through The Graça Machel Trust, and it has been a truly amazing journey learning from the programme, interacting with other women who are experiencing the same or similar challenges, and leveraging on our skills. Technology is rapidly changing and businesses require a compelling growth strategy to remain competitive.

