Twitter to resume hiring after sacking more than 4 000 employees, says Elon Musk

The platform’s new owner, Elon Musk told staff on Monday that the company has finished laying off workers and is now recruiting for roles in its engineering and sales departments.

Twitter is to resume hiring after sacking more than 4 000 employees.

The Verge has reported that Musk is encouraging employees to make referrals but has not specified the types of roles he wants filled. There are currently no open positions listed on Twitter’s website.

The world’s richest man said: “In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority.”

Musk has also suggested that he could relocate Twitter’s headquarters from San Francisco to Texas but denied that his purchase of the site was part of a “right-wing takeover”.