Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Twitter to resume hiring after sacking more than 4 000 employees, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Twitter will resume hiring against after sacking more than 4 000 employees since he acquired the platform last month. File Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP

Elon Musk says Twitter will resume hiring against after sacking more than 4 000 employees since he acquired the platform last month. File Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Twitter is to resume hiring after sacking more than 4 000 employees.

The platform’s new owner, Elon Musk told staff on Monday that the company has finished laying off workers and is now recruiting for roles in its engineering and sales departments.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Verge has reported that Musk is encouraging employees to make referrals but has not specified the types of roles he wants filled. There are currently no open positions listed on Twitter’s website.

The world’s richest man said: “In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority.”

Musk has also suggested that he could relocate Twitter’s headquarters from San Francisco to Texas but denied that his purchase of the site was part of a “right-wing takeover”.

More on this

He said: “If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case. This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.”

Musk added: “To be the digital town square, we must represent people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views.”

It has been a tumultuous few weeks for Twitter since Musk completed his $44 billion takeover and the tycoon recently locked the doors to the company’s office after about 1 000 staff members quit in response to Musk’s demands for an “extremely hardcore” work ethic.

Story continues below Advertisement

BANG ShowBiz Tech

Related Topics:

unemploymentjob layoffsElon MuskTechTwitterCareersJobsTechnology

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz