WATCH: Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest man

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of the luxury good conglomerate, LVMH, has overtaken the SpaceX founder for the top spot, according to Bloomberg and Forbes.

The 51-year-old tech billionaire’s dip in the rankings comes as shares in Tesla experienced a steep drop, which he owns 14% of, and is now worth $178 billion while the 73-year-old fashion executive has a personal value of $188 billion.

In late October, Elon finalised his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform Twitter after months of disputes, both online and legal. It is believed that the reduction in Tesla’s trading price is partly down to the drama surrounding his purchase.

In July, Elon tried to pull out of the deal but Twitter – that was led by Parag Agarwal – threatened to take him to court, forcing him to finalise the arrangement.