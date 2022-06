World's richest person Elon Musk turns 51

San Francisco - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, touted to be the most successful tech entrepreneur and investor in the world, turned 51 on Tuesday. Musk, born on June 28, 1971, often remains in the news for his updates on his ventures such as SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Co.

He is also known to comment on politics, pop culture and world events. His fans and followers posted birthday wishes for him on the microblogging site Twitter. "Happy birthday @elonmusk. You are my superhero. I hope you will succeed in the mars mission," a user wrote.

"51 years ago on this day, a man with a vision of changing the future was born…Happy Birthday, Elon," another user wrote on the platform. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with an estimated net worth of around $203 billion (about R3 trillion) as of June 2022, Musk is the wealthiest person in the world. In 2002, Musk founded SpaceX of which he serves as CEO and chief engineer. In 2004. He was an early investor in electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors, Inc. (now Tesla, Inc.).

He became its chairperson and product architect, eventually assuming the position of CEO in 2008. Musk helped create SolarCity, a solar energy company, in 2006, which was later acquired by Tesla and became Tesla Energy. In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI, a non-profit research company promoting friendly artificial intelligence.

In 2016, he co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology company focused on developing brain-computer interfaces and founded The Boring Company, a tunnel construction company. Musk, who made a whopping $44bn deal, has been quiet on the social media platform since June 21. IANS