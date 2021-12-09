Technology
The Year on TikTok 2021 report. Picture: Supplied.

The most watched videos on South African TikTok for 2021

By Xolile Mtembu

Social media giant TikTok unveiled their #YearOnTikTok 2021 in celebration of this year’s most memorable moments on the platform. This is a review of the creativity, trends, creators, movements, and moments that made 2021.

Year on TikTok 2021 ranges from popular songs that kept South Africans on their feet dancing to creators who became voices of change and celebrity/creator breakthrough stars of 2021. TikTok Content Operations Manager in Africa Boniswa Sidwaba said it was incredible to watch how South Africa embraced the platform.

“We've seen trends such as the recent Love Nwantiti and #Amapiano started and spread across ‘For You’ feeds on the app. We're humbled to see how much joy our community has brought us this year, and we're excited to experience more incredible moments as we continue this journey together," said Sidwaba.

Here is the Year on TikTok 2021 report:

#MusicOnTikTok Report: Amapiano, most popular music hashtag in South Africa

Siyathandana -- Cassper Nyovest

Banyana -- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU

Iyamemeza -- DJ Sumbody

It Ain't Me -- Dj Abux

Yaba Baluku -- DJ Tarico

Sisonke -- Thozi, Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & PD Jokes

Izolo -- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU & Visca

Summeryomuthi - Blaq Diamond

The Whistling Man -- Blaqnick & MasterBlaq

Dangerous -- Jah Prayzah

The Playlist: Popular songs

Siyathandana – Cassper Nyovest

Banyana -- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU

Iyamemeza -- DJ Sumbody (feat. Drip Gogo & The Lowkeys)

Cognac Queen -- Megan Thee Stallion

FYFaves (For your feeds) : Popular videos

@sachi_hime96 – local Anime at play

@shandorlarenty – one of a kind animal love.

@wian – magic at its finest.

@_lxndi – when comedy meets school life.

@zayaan4 – local is always lekker.

Powered by Joy: Videos that brought joy

@chadjones957 – a family jamming to Amapiano.

@clementmaosa – Mzansi celebs showing their goofy sides.

@brwnskn – Nurse Thandi at her best.

@zayaan4 – back to school days we can relate to.

@khanyisa_jaceni – it’s a form of self-love.

Culture: Videos showing our rainbow nation

Proud South African Heritage -- @sophy.zeeigh

Cartoon Parody -- @nokomashabax

A mix of local tunes -- @thozimusic

#StreetFood -- @larnelle

Sports: Some of our local sports highlights

New Season means new warm up drills -- @sundownsfc

#Bhopa vibes on the field -- @supersportunited

#LadyPogba -- @lady_pogba

#MyRugbyMoment -- @springboks.rugby

Breakthrough Stars: Creators, celebrities and public figures on the rise

@sphokuhle.n

@williamlast_krm

@lloyiso

@khanyisa_jaceni

@witney8

@mooyamusunga

@shandorlarenty

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by TikTok features

Photo crop -- @pd_jokes

Freeze frame -- @karl_kugelmann

Body zoom -- @zayaan4

Glowing bling -- @witney8

Voices of Change: Creators, celebrities and public figures at the forefront of social movements and moments

Woman pilot of color -- @pilot_onthegram

Local Dr. recognized by WHO -- @doctor.siya

A wake-up call to love yourself -- @paballokgware

#RisingVoices, TikTok project to upskill South African creators of colour -- @tiktok.southafrica

Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok trends and other favourites

Oreo in a cup -- @whisksandladle

They are never going to know -- @zaynabparuk

Cookie baked oatmeal -- @thebakeaholic

Chicken liver pasta -- @mealsbysiya

The Throwbacks: Trends inspired by #NostalgiaTok

#OurParents -- @shorttempered_goat

#OurParents -- @witney8

Back to school days -- @zayaan4

Safarina -- @moghelingz

