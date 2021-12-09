The most watched videos on South African TikTok for 2021

Social media giant TikTok unveiled their #YearOnTikTok 2021 in celebration of this year’s most memorable moments on the platform. This is a review of the creativity, trends, creators, movements, and moments that made 2021. Year on TikTok 2021 ranges from popular songs that kept South Africans on their feet dancing to creators who became voices of change and celebrity/creator breakthrough stars of 2021. TikTok Content Operations Manager in Africa Boniswa Sidwaba said it was incredible to watch how South Africa embraced the platform.

“We've seen trends such as the recent Love Nwantiti and #Amapiano started and spread across ‘For You’ feeds on the app. We're humbled to see how much joy our community has brought us this year, and we're excited to experience more incredible moments as we continue this journey together," said Sidwaba. Here is the Year on TikTok 2021 report: #MusicOnTikTok Report: Amapiano, most popular music hashtag in South Africa

Siyathandana – Cassper Nyovest Banyana -- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU Iyamemeza -- DJ Sumbody (feat. Drip Gogo & The Lowkeys)

Cognac Queen -- Megan Thee Stallion FYFaves (For your feeds) : Popular videos

@sachi_hime96 – local Anime at play @shandorlarenty – one of a kind animal love. @wian – magic at its finest.

@_lxndi – when comedy meets school life. @zayaan4 – local is always lekker.

Powered by Joy: Videos that brought joy @chadjones957 – a family jamming to Amapiano. @clementmaosa – Mzansi celebs showing their goofy sides.

@brwnskn – Nurse Thandi at her best. @zayaan4 – back to school days we can relate to. @khanyisa_jaceni – it’s a form of self-love.

Culture: Videos showing our rainbow nation Proud South African Heritage -- @sophy.zeeigh

Cartoon Parody -- @nokomashabax A mix of local tunes -- @thozimusic #StreetFood -- @larnelle

Sports: Some of our local sports highlights New Season means new warm up drills -- @sundownsfc

#Bhopa vibes on the field -- @supersportunited #LadyPogba -- @lady_pogba #MyRugbyMoment -- @springboks.rugby

Breakthrough Stars: Creators, celebrities and public figures on the rise @sphokuhle.n

@williamlast_krm @lloyiso @khanyisa_jaceni

@witney8 @mooyamusunga @shandorlarenty

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by TikTok features Photo crop -- @pd_jokes

Freeze frame -- @karl_kugelmann Body zoom -- @zayaan4 Glowing bling -- @witney8

Voices of Change: Creators, celebrities and public figures at the forefront of social movements and moments Woman pilot of color -- @pilot_onthegram

Local Dr. recognized by WHO -- @doctor.siya A wake-up call to love yourself -- @paballokgware

#RisingVoices, TikTok project to upskill South African creators of colour -- @tiktok.southafrica Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok trends and other favourites Oreo in a cup -- @whisksandladle

They are never going to know -- @zaynabparuk Cookie baked oatmeal -- @thebakeaholic Chicken liver pasta -- @mealsbysiya

The Throwbacks: Trends inspired by #NostalgiaTok #OurParents -- @shorttempered_goat

#OurParents -- @witney8 Back to school days -- @zayaan4 Safarina -- @moghelingz