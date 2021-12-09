The most watched videos on South African TikTok for 2021
Social media giant TikTok unveiled their #YearOnTikTok 2021 in celebration of this year’s most memorable moments on the platform. This is a review of the creativity, trends, creators, movements, and moments that made 2021.
Year on TikTok 2021 ranges from popular songs that kept South Africans on their feet dancing to creators who became voices of change and celebrity/creator breakthrough stars of 2021. TikTok Content Operations Manager in Africa Boniswa Sidwaba said it was incredible to watch how South Africa embraced the platform.
“We've seen trends such as the recent Love Nwantiti and #Amapiano started and spread across ‘For You’ feeds on the app. We're humbled to see how much joy our community has brought us this year, and we're excited to experience more incredible moments as we continue this journey together," said Sidwaba.
Here is the Year on TikTok 2021 report:
#MusicOnTikTok Report: Amapiano, most popular music hashtag in South Africa
Siyathandana -- Cassper Nyovest
Banyana -- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU
Iyamemeza -- DJ Sumbody
It Ain't Me -- Dj Abux
Yaba Baluku -- DJ Tarico
Sisonke -- Thozi, Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & PD Jokes
Izolo -- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU & Visca
Summeryomuthi - Blaq Diamond
The Whistling Man -- Blaqnick & MasterBlaq
Dangerous -- Jah Prayzah
The Playlist: Popular songs
Siyathandana – Cassper Nyovest
Banyana -- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU
Iyamemeza -- DJ Sumbody (feat. Drip Gogo & The Lowkeys)
Cognac Queen -- Megan Thee Stallion
FYFaves (For your feeds) : Popular videos
@sachi_hime96 – local Anime at play
@shandorlarenty – one of a kind animal love.
@wian – magic at its finest.
@_lxndi – when comedy meets school life.
@zayaan4 – local is always lekker.
Powered by Joy: Videos that brought joy
@chadjones957 – a family jamming to Amapiano.
@clementmaosa – Mzansi celebs showing their goofy sides.
@brwnskn – Nurse Thandi at her best.
@zayaan4 – back to school days we can relate to.
@khanyisa_jaceni – it’s a form of self-love.
Culture: Videos showing our rainbow nation
Proud South African Heritage -- @sophy.zeeigh
Cartoon Parody -- @nokomashabax
A mix of local tunes -- @thozimusic
#StreetFood -- @larnelle
Sports: Some of our local sports highlights
New Season means new warm up drills -- @sundownsfc
#Bhopa vibes on the field -- @supersportunited
#LadyPogba -- @lady_pogba
#MyRugbyMoment -- @springboks.rugby
Breakthrough Stars: Creators, celebrities and public figures on the rise
@sphokuhle.n
@williamlast_krm
@lloyiso
@khanyisa_jaceni
@witney8
@mooyamusunga
@shandorlarenty
Only on TikTok: Trends powered by TikTok features
Photo crop -- @pd_jokes
Freeze frame -- @karl_kugelmann
Body zoom -- @zayaan4
Glowing bling -- @witney8
Voices of Change: Creators, celebrities and public figures at the forefront of social movements and moments
Woman pilot of color -- @pilot_onthegram
Local Dr. recognized by WHO -- @doctor.siya
A wake-up call to love yourself -- @paballokgware
#RisingVoices, TikTok project to upskill South African creators of colour -- @tiktok.southafrica
Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok trends and other favourites
Oreo in a cup -- @whisksandladle
They are never going to know -- @zaynabparuk
Cookie baked oatmeal -- @thebakeaholic
Chicken liver pasta -- @mealsbysiya
The Throwbacks: Trends inspired by #NostalgiaTok
#OurParents -- @shorttempered_goat
#OurParents -- @witney8
Back to school days -- @zayaan4
Safarina -- @moghelingz
