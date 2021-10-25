The new Trump Social network is already in trouble with the law and experiencing tech challenges

A newly launched social network formed by former US President Donald Trump is already experiencing challenges. The entire site may be violating the terms of use for the very software it’s built on. Recently, a crowd on Twitter started noticing that the Truth Social website used a particular social-networking software, known as Mastodon. It’s open-source, meaning users can modify the underlying code as long as they abide by Mastodon’s licensing agreement.

Truth Social used Mastodon’s open-source code liberally, but, in what some may be tempted to call a classic Trump move, it seems not to have made the code publicly available or provided users with a copy of the general product license — two violations of Mastodon’s terms of use.