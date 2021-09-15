The Password is finally dead - for Microsoft users

PASSWORDS have been part of our online existence since the early days of the internet and now Microsoft has finally brought them to an end. Microsoft has indicated that everyone can now remove the password from their Microsoft account and use other methods to sign in, starting today. The option has been in existence for enterprises and now it has been rolled out to consumers. The new option arrives just months after Microsoft started rolling out passwordless authentication for commercial users in March to help people adjust to the realities of remote work. The passwordless future has been under development for years at Microsoft and security related to working from home has just accelerated things.

Here’s how you will access your Microsoft accounts going forward: Rather than having to remember a password or using a password manager, you’ll be able to use the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key or SMS or emailed codes. You'll be able to sign in to services such as Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft Family Safety, and even Xbox Series X/S without a password. Microsoft is rolling out the option to everyone over the next few weeks as it gears up for the launch of Windows 11 on October 5.