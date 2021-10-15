These 3 SA organisations were placed on Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organisations lists
Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organisations (DIO) blacklist has three South African organisations and one crime group on its list.
These organisations are:
- The Afrikaner’s Weerstandbeweging (AWB)
- Ossewabrandwag, The White Liberation Movement
- The Numbers Gang
According to a report from The Intercept, Facebook uses the list as part of its moderation policy.
The policy determines what its users are allowed to say on its platforms.
It should be noted that the social media giant has nearly three billion users.
WHY PUBLISH THE LIST?
“The Intercept is publishing the list because of public concerns about the bias in Facebook’s moderation so that readers may draw their own conclusions about the quality of that moderation,” the publication stated.
Facebook’s list classifies DIOs under one of five categories:
- Hate
- Crime
- Terror
- Militarised Social Movements
- Violent Non-State Actors
The AWB, Ossewabrandwag, and the White Liberation Movement have been placed under the Hate category, which contains entities that are found to be “repeatedly dehumanising or advocating for harm against” people with protected characteristics.
The Numbers Gang was placed in the Crime category.
According to Facebook, no individual or organisation on the list is allowed to maintain a presence on Facebook’s platforms.
