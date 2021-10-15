These 3 SA organisations were placed on Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organisations lists

Facebook’s Dangerous Individuals and Organisations (DIO) blacklist has three South African organisations and one crime group on its list.

The Afrikaner’s Weerstandbeweging (AWB)

Ossewabrandwag, The White Liberation Movement

The Numbers Gang

According to a report from The Intercept, Facebook uses the list as part of its moderation policy.

The policy determines what its users are allowed to say on its platforms.

It should be noted that the social media giant has nearly three billion users.