This hi-tech air purifier combats respiratory diseases

Air conditioning solutions company Daikin, uses innovative air-purifying technology to fight against air pollution, seasonal pollen and viruses. As parts of the world open back up, it’s more important than ever for indoor activities to be conducted safely. A crucial aspect of this is to ensure that the air circulating between people in a confined space is safe and clean. Daikin aims to provide people with peace of mind by generating air that does not contain any particles or viruses.

To solidify its effectiveness, the company assigned French laboratory Institut Pasteur de Lille, to conduct tests on its range of air purifiers. The tests evaluated the effectiveness of the air purifiers against different respiratory viruses. It was found that Daikin's air purifiers eliminate more than 99.98% of the human coronavirus HCoV-229E in 2.5 minutes. This virus is of the same family as SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. As a safety precaution, the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself was not used. However, the fact that the two viruses are closely related is a strong indicator that Daikin’s compact plug-and-play air purifiers are important weapons to reduce virus transmission and help combat COVID-19.

The devices were also measured against the H1N1 virus, which is the common flu, and had a 99.93% effectiveness result under the same testing conditions. The effectiveness of the purifier is achieved through a combination of a high performance electrostatic HEPA filter, which traps the virus, followed by an intense exposure to Daikin’s patented Flash Streamer technology, which eliminates the virus. Daikin’’s air purifiers purify indoor air by circulating it through the unit and letting it pass through a multitude of filters and purifying technologies. The units are most commonly used in residential settings, small offices, retail shops, classrooms, medical waiting rooms and doctor cabinets. The airflow of a Daikin air purifier is around 330 m³/hour. This means that the air volume of an average room flows through the unit multiple times per hour.