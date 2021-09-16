TikTok investigated over privacy issues

The social media platform are being investigated for their processing of children's personal data, and whether TikTok is in line with EU laws about transferring personal data to other nations around the world.

TikTok is under investigation by The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), over privacy-related issues.

It is not the first time that the watchdog has investigated a social media giant, as they announced they were looking into Instagram's handling of children's personal data.

The Irish DPC confirmed that it was specifically looking into GDPR-related issues and the case could potentially lead to fines of up to 4% of TikTok's global turnover.

TikTok has previously faced a similar collective legal action in the UK, which was headed by a former children's commissioner.