TikTok now enabling job applications for job seekers

Who knew that TikTok would be a platform used as a recruitment and job discovery platform? Well, the short-video sharing app launched a pilot programme that lets users upload video resumes. The pilot programme will be for US-based jobs and TikTok encourages its users to apply for entry-level to experienced job positions ranging from being a WWE superstar to a senior data engineer at Shopify or even kick-start your career at Movers & Shakers.

“We're excited to launch "TikTok Resumes” as a pilot program designed to continue expanding and enhancing TikTok as a new channel for recruitment and job discovery.” The company said in a blogpost. For this project, TikTok has collaborated with some of the biggest companies in the world from the likes of Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, and Mover & Shakers just to name a few. “We’re humbled to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skillsets in creative and authentic ways. #CareerTok is already a thriving subculture on the platform and we can’t wait to see how the community embraces TikTok Resumes and helps to reimagine recruiting and job discovery.” Said Nick Tran, Global Head of Marketing at TikTok.

The company has encouraged interested candidates to creatively and authentically showcase their skill sets and experiences, and use #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume to TikTok. Networking and applying for jobs through professional sites such as LinkedIn and Microsoft Corp may be seen as a thing of the past, thanks to the all-new method of ‘TikTok Resumes’ The program is accepting video resumes for U.S. job openings until July 31, 2021.