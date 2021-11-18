Top South African Tekken player Jonathan Brown fails to qualify for the group stages at the 2021 IESF World Championship

Top Tekken player Jonathan "CactuarKiDD" Brown left the country on Saturday, 13 November to represent South Africa in the 2021 IESF (International Esports Federation) World championships in Eilat, Israel. Tekken is a series of fighting video games that were developed in Japan. It was one of the first fighting games to use 3D animation.

The Esports player was placed in a group of death, one that is unusually competitive. As a result he could not advance to the group stages. His team mates included players from Georgia, Phillipines, Namibia, and Israel. Brown took the loss in his stride, stating that he will fight to keep his place in the Protea Team so that he can attend IESF's 14th World Championships and improve on his perfomance. The 13th annual World tournament is taking place from 16 November to 19 November 2021.

Mind Sports South Africa, a non profit association that is responsible for the good governance of historical figure esports games was fully behind the player. MSSA President Amanda Pakade said Brown is the best in the field. "Jonathan is undoubtedly the best that South Africa has to offer and MSSA is confident that he will perfom to his best," she said. Even with the loss, the MMSA President still expressed her support of brown. "I am happy with Jonathan's positive outlook and look forward to seeing him further improve.’’

Brown is the leader of a Team PlayBell, a tekken group with more than 20 members. A veteran of Esports, he has more than 15 years of experience. He holds a host of titles such as the 2021 Western Cape Online Provincial Championship, a top spot at the 2021 SA National Ladder as well as National Online Championship. He is also paving the way for the next generation of Esports newcomers by hosting tournaments, training newcomers and helping gamers are entering the South African fighting games community.