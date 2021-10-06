Twitch Hack: Amazon streaming platform Twitch gets hacked, exposing source code and creator payouts

AMAZON’S streaming platform Twitch has been attacked by an anonymous hacker, who claims to have exposed sensitive source code and detail on payouts to content creators, according to multiple media reports. The leak also exposed Amazon's plans to launch a digital gaming distribution platform, a potential challenger to Valve Corporation's dominant Steam storefront. Bloomberg has reported previously on Amazon's plans for a digital game store.

The hacker posted a link, with 125Gb of data, to 4Chan, the internet messaging board supported by conspiracy theorists. The hacker said the purpose of the leak was to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space”, which he described as a “disgusting toxic cesspool”, according to industry website Video Games Chronicle. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but several media sites said Twitch was aware of the breach and confirmed that it was legitimate. Seattle-based Amazon acquired Twitch in 2014. Since then, it has tried to combine it with other Amazon Prime services, like Amazon Music and Prime Gaming – once called Twitch Prime.