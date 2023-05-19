Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload two-hour videos

Twitter Blue subscribers are now able to upload two-hour videos to the site.
Elon Musk – who acquired the platform in 2022 for $44 billion – has taken to Twitter to announce the change for Twitter Blue subscribers.
Musk, 51, wrote online: “Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)! (sic)”
Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023
The billionaire businessmen has made a concerted effort to overhaul the platform and make it more profitable since he bought the company.
However, his Twitter Blue policy has proven to be divisive, with critics arguing that users shouldn'have to pay for their blue-tick status.
Elon Musk keeps his promise – appoints new Twitter CEO
Competition for Twitter? Bluesky from former Twitter CEO, founder gains traction
Twitter will remove accounts that have been inactive for years, says Elon Musk
Oops! Twitter verifies fake explicit account posing as Disney amid tick subscription row
Banned: Twitter says it removed more content in first half of 2022 than in previous six months
A number of public figures – including celebrities and politicians – have slammed Musk’s Twitter policies.
For instance, pop star Lauren Jauregui recently labelled Musk a “clown” after her blue tick was reinstated.
Lauren – who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony – insisted she hadn’ paid for her blue-tick status, and she accused Twitter of misleading the public.
She wrote: “How are you lying to these people like this?!? That has to be fraud somehow right? You think I’d pull out my wallet after talking all that s***? This is embarrassing [laughing emoji].
“Honestly what a clown . ..and weird marketing tactic. It’s so deceitful and weeeeirrrddddd like?! You just lying to these people and for what?! (sic)”
BANG ShowBiz Tech